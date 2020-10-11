A man stands in a balcony as he examines the damage to his flat after shelling by Armenian artillery during fighting over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Terter, Azerbaijan on Saturday. Photo: AP Photo
New explosions in Nagorno-Karabakh capital Stepanakert in spite of ceasefire
- Armenia and Azerbaijan had agreed to a ceasefire after 11 hours of talks in Moscow
- Seven loud explosions rocked Stepanakert as sirens rang, immediately warning residents to take shelter in cellars and safe places
