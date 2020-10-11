Kyrgyz troops in Ala-Too Square after President Sooronbay Jeenbekov declared a state of emergency in the capital. Photo: ReutersKyrgyz troops in Ala-Too Square after President Sooronbay Jeenbekov declared a state of emergency in the capital. Photo: Reuters
Kyrgyz troops in Ala-Too Square after President Sooronbay Jeenbekov declared a state of emergency in the capital. Photo: Reuters
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Kyrgyzstan’s embattled president to ‘step down in days’, new PM says

  • Kyrgyzstan has been gripped by unrest since a contested election that was subsequently annulled
  • President Sooronbay Jeenbekov has faced calls to step down from thousands of protesters who stormed government buildings

Topic |   Central Asia
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:02pm, 11 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Kyrgyz troops in Ala-Too Square after President Sooronbay Jeenbekov declared a state of emergency in the capital. Photo: ReutersKyrgyz troops in Ala-Too Square after President Sooronbay Jeenbekov declared a state of emergency in the capital. Photo: Reuters
Kyrgyz troops in Ala-Too Square after President Sooronbay Jeenbekov declared a state of emergency in the capital. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE