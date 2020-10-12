A man carries a table away from ruins at a blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan. Photo: ReutersA man carries a table away from ruins at a blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan. Photo: Reuters
A man carries a table away from ruins at a blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan. Photo: Reuters
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Accusations of ceasefire violation prevent recovery of the dead in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

  • The two countries had agreed to a ceasefire starting at midday on Saturday, in order to exchange prisoners and recover their dead
  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel telephoned with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

Topic |   War and conflict
DPA
DPA

Updated: 8:21am, 12 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A man carries a table away from ruins at a blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan. Photo: ReutersA man carries a table away from ruins at a blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan. Photo: Reuters
A man carries a table away from ruins at a blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE