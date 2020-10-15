Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbai Jeenbekov said the situation in the capital “remains tense”. Photo: AP
Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbai Jeenbekov steps down after post-election unrest
- Kyrgyzstan, a country of 6.5 million people located on the border with China, was plunged into chaos following an October 4 vote
- Election officials said it was swept by pro-government parties but he opposition said the election was tainted by vote-buying and other irregularities
Topic | Asia elections
