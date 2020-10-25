A doctor swabs an elderly woman as she administers a Covid-19 test in the city of Stepanakert on Friday. Photo: AFP A doctor swabs an elderly woman as she administers a Covid-19 test in the city of Stepanakert on Friday. Photo: AFP
A doctor swabs an elderly woman as she administers a Covid-19 test in the city of Stepanakert on Friday. Photo: AFP
World /  Russia & Central Asia

In Nagorno-Karabakh’s bomb shelters, residents safe from shelling but not coronavirus

  • A three-storey building in Stepanakert has been repurposed as a bomb shelter, where residents seek refuge from shelling by Azerbaijan’s forces
  • ‘The infection rate is quite high’, a doctor says because ‘people are living in groups in basements without masks’

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:06am, 25 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A doctor swabs an elderly woman as she administers a Covid-19 test in the city of Stepanakert on Friday. Photo: AFP A doctor swabs an elderly woman as she administers a Covid-19 test in the city of Stepanakert on Friday. Photo: AFP
A doctor swabs an elderly woman as she administers a Covid-19 test in the city of Stepanakert on Friday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE