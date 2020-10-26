An Armenian soldier fires artillery on Sunday, during the ongoing fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Photo: AFP
Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to new humanitarian ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh
- Joint statement from US State Department and two governments follows Pompeo and Minsk Group meetings in push for peace
- New fighting erupted on Sunday, however, as both sides blamed each other for blocking a peaceful settlement to the conflict
Topic | War and conflict
An Armenian soldier fires artillery on Sunday, during the ongoing fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Photo: AFP