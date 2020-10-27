An Azerbaijani tank takes part in a training exercise near the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Nagorno-Karabakh: US-backed ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan crumbles as fighting resumes
- Two Russia-brokered truces have also failed to hold, in month-long conflict that has killed hundreds
- Each side blames the other for violating ceasefire agreement with new attacks
Topic | War and conflict
