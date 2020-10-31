Smoke rises after shelling by Azerbaijan’s artillery during a military conflict outside Stepanakert, the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, on Thursday. Photo: AP
Armenia asks Russia for help as clash with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh intensifies
- Moscow said it would provide ‘necessary’ help to Yerevan if fighting reached Armenia’s territory
- The flare-up of the conflict has left more than a thousand dead, with world powers so far unable to persuade either side to stop the hostilities
