A man who was wounded after an attack on Kabul University arrives at a hospital in the Afghan city. Photo: AFP
Gunmen storm Kabul University, killing at least 19 students
- The militants stormed Afghanistan’s biggest university as government officials arrived for the opening of an Iranian book fair
- One attacker blew himself up and the siege only ended after hours of fighting with security forces. The Taliban denied involvement
Topic | Afghanistan
A man who was wounded after an attack on Kabul University arrives at a hospital in the Afghan city. Photo: AFP