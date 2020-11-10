Two crew members were killed after a Russian military helicopter was shot down in Armenia near the border with Azerbaijan on Monday. Photo: Armenian Emergency Ministry Press Office handout via AP
Azerbaijan shoots downs Russian helicopter in Armenia as fighting rages over Nagorno-Karabakh
- Incident, which left two dead, risks drawing Moscow further into the conflict
- Azerbaijan apologises for accident after Mi-24 aircraft was hit by a man-portable air defence system
