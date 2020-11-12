Armenian police officers restrain protesters during a rally outside the government headquarters in Yerevan on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Anger mounts in Armenia over Karabakh peace deal with Azerbaijan
- Demonstrators storm government buildings after PM agrees to cede swathes of disputed territory to end weeks of intense fighting that left more than 1,400 dead
- More than 400 Russian peacekeepers deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh following Moscow-brokered agreement
