Armenian police officers restrain protesters during a rally outside the government headquarters in Yerevan on Wednesday. Photo: AFP Armenian police officers restrain protesters during a rally outside the government headquarters in Yerevan on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Armenian police officers restrain protesters during a rally outside the government headquarters in Yerevan on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Anger mounts in Armenia over Karabakh peace deal with Azerbaijan

  • Demonstrators storm government buildings after PM agrees to cede swathes of disputed territory to end weeks of intense fighting that left more than 1,400 dead
  • More than 400 Russian peacekeepers deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh following Moscow-brokered agreement

Topic |   War and conflict
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:03am, 12 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Armenian police officers restrain protesters during a rally outside the government headquarters in Yerevan on Wednesday. Photo: AFP Armenian police officers restrain protesters during a rally outside the government headquarters in Yerevan on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Armenian police officers restrain protesters during a rally outside the government headquarters in Yerevan on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE