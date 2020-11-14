A house burns in the village of Charektar outside the town of Kalbajar in Azerbaijan on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Villagers in Nagorno-Karabakh burn houses, flee to Armenia ahead of Azerbaijan takeover
- Residents leave Kalbajar which is one of the seven districts that will be transferred to Azerbaijan as part of a peace deal
- The fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan erupted in late September and raged for six weeks, leaving more than 3,000 dead
Topic | War and conflict
A house burns in the village of Charektar outside the town of Kalbajar in Azerbaijan on Saturday. Photo: AFP