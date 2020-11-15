Russian peacekeepers patrol an area near the Dadivank, an Armenian Apostolic Church monastery, as ethnic Armenians leave the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia on Saturday. Photo: AP
Armenia and Azerbaijan exchange the bodies of dead soldiers during ceasefire
- Latest figures from authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh put the number of soldiers killed at 1,383
- The Azerbaijani military has so far not provided any information about the losses in their own ranks
Topic | War and conflict
