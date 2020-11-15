Russian peacekeepers patrol an area near the Dadivank, an Armenian Apostolic Church monastery, as ethnic Armenians leave the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia on Saturday. Photo: AP Russian peacekeepers patrol an area near the Dadivank, an Armenian Apostolic Church monastery, as ethnic Armenians leave the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia on Saturday. Photo: AP
Russian peacekeepers patrol an area near the Dadivank, an Armenian Apostolic Church monastery, as ethnic Armenians leave the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia on Saturday. Photo: AP
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Armenia and Azerbaijan exchange the bodies of dead soldiers during ceasefire

  • Latest figures from authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh put the number of soldiers killed at 1,383
  • The Azerbaijani military has so far not provided any information about the losses in their own ranks

Topic |   War and conflict
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:27am, 15 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian peacekeepers patrol an area near the Dadivank, an Armenian Apostolic Church monastery, as ethnic Armenians leave the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia on Saturday. Photo: AP Russian peacekeepers patrol an area near the Dadivank, an Armenian Apostolic Church monastery, as ethnic Armenians leave the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia on Saturday. Photo: AP
Russian peacekeepers patrol an area near the Dadivank, an Armenian Apostolic Church monastery, as ethnic Armenians leave the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia on Saturday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE