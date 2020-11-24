A nurse prepares to inoculate a patient with Russia’s coronavirus vaccine during post-registration trials. Photo: AFP
Russia says Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is 95 per cent effective
- Developers said the vaccine will be available on international markets for less than US$10 per dose and will be free for Russian citizens
- Overseas trials of the vaccine are also taking place in the United Arab Emirates, Venezuela, Belarus and other countries
Topic | Russia
