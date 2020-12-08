A man holds a poster reading “How much more blood will it take?” during protests against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in August. Photo: dpa
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko banned from Olympic Games
- International Olympic Committee unveils provisional sanctions as mass protests over disputed election continue to rock the country
- Belarus, expected to co-host the 2021 World Ice Hockey Championships, could now be stripped of the event
