A Russian Ilyushin Il-80 plane and fighter jets fly near Red Square during the 2010 Victory Day parade rehearsal in Moscow. File photo: AFP A Russian Ilyushin Il-80 plane and fighter jets fly near Red Square during the 2010 Victory Day parade rehearsal in Moscow. File photo: AFP
A Russian Ilyushin Il-80 plane and fighter jets fly near Red Square during the 2010 Victory Day parade rehearsal in Moscow. File photo: AFP
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Thieves steal sensitive equipment from Russia’s top secret ‘doomsday plane’

  • US$13,600 worth of equipment had been stolen from an Ilyushin Il-80 plane designed to shield top command from the effects of a nuclear explosion
  • Thieves opened the aircraft’s cargo hatch and shoe and fingerprints were found inside the plane, according to a report

Topic |   Russia
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:13pm, 9 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A Russian Ilyushin Il-80 plane and fighter jets fly near Red Square during the 2010 Victory Day parade rehearsal in Moscow. File photo: AFP A Russian Ilyushin Il-80 plane and fighter jets fly near Red Square during the 2010 Victory Day parade rehearsal in Moscow. File photo: AFP
A Russian Ilyushin Il-80 plane and fighter jets fly near Red Square during the 2010 Victory Day parade rehearsal in Moscow. File photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE