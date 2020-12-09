A Russian Ilyushin Il-80 plane and fighter jets fly near Red Square during the 2010 Victory Day parade rehearsal in Moscow. File photo: AFP
Thieves steal sensitive equipment from Russia’s top secret ‘doomsday plane’
- US$13,600 worth of equipment had been stolen from an Ilyushin Il-80 plane designed to shield top command from the effects of a nuclear explosion
- Thieves opened the aircraft’s cargo hatch and shoe and fingerprints were found inside the plane, according to a report
Topic | Russia
