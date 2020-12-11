A health worker injects the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine into a patient’s arm at a clinic in Moscow, Russia. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: AstraZeneca to trial Covid-19 vaccine combination with Russia’s Sputnik V
- Adults over the age of 18 will be enrolled in the trials that are expected to start before the end of this year
- Last week Russia started a public vaccination drive, offering the shot initially to doctors and other people in risk groups
