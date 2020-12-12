A ground-based ICBM was launched from the Plesetsk facility in northwestern Russia on December 9. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP
Russia test-fires intercontinental ballistic missiles from nuclear submarine amid tension with US
- The Vladimir Monomakh submarine fired four Bulava missiles in quick succession from an underwater position in the Sea of Okhotsk
- The missile launches come less than two months before a US-Russian arms control treaty expires in February
Topic | Russia
A ground-based ICBM was launched from the Plesetsk facility in northwestern Russia on December 9. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP