People visit the graves of their relatives killed during the Karabakh conflict in Yerevan, Armenia, on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire that ended conflict in Azerbaijan and Armenia in November breached, says Russian army
- The Armenian army reported attacks from Azerbaijan on two villages that are under the control of Karabakh forces
- The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry said ‘adequate countermeasures’ had been taken against ‘provocations’ from the other side
Topic | War and conflict
People visit the graves of their relatives killed during the Karabakh conflict in Yerevan, Armenia, on Saturday. Photo: AFP