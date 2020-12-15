Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (centre) and other demonstrators take part in a march in downtown Moscow on February. Photo: AFP
Russian chemical weapons experts tailed Alexei Navalny for years before poison attack, joint report says
- FSB operatives followed the Putin critic on at least 37 occasions, according to a media investigation citing ‘volumes of data’
- ‘I know who wanted to kill me. I know where they live. I know where they work,’ Navalny says in a video describing the findings
Topic | Russia
