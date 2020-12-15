Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (centre) and other demonstrators take part in a march in downtown Moscow on February. Photo: AFP Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (centre) and other demonstrators take part in a march in downtown Moscow on February. Photo: AFP
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (centre) and other demonstrators take part in a march in downtown Moscow on February. Photo: AFP
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Russian chemical weapons experts tailed Alexei Navalny for years before poison attack, joint report says

  • FSB operatives followed the Putin critic on at least 37 occasions, according to a media investigation citing ‘volumes of data’
  • ‘I know who wanted to kill me. I know where they live. I know where they work,’ Navalny says in a video describing the findings

Topic |   Russia
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:53am, 15 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (centre) and other demonstrators take part in a march in downtown Moscow on February. Photo: AFP Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (centre) and other demonstrators take part in a march in downtown Moscow on February. Photo: AFP
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (centre) and other demonstrators take part in a march in downtown Moscow on February. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE