A medical worker finishes the procedure after administering a shot of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Moscow. Photo: AP A medical worker finishes the procedure after administering a shot of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Moscow. Photo: AP
A medical worker finishes the procedure after administering a shot of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Moscow. Photo: AP
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Coronavirus: why are Russians sceptical of Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine?

  • Kremlin officials touted the Russian-made vaccine as a major achievement after it was approved on August 11
  • But among Russians, hope that the shot would reverse the course of the pandemic has become mixed with wariness and distrust

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:23am, 18 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A medical worker finishes the procedure after administering a shot of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Moscow. Photo: AP A medical worker finishes the procedure after administering a shot of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Moscow. Photo: AP
A medical worker finishes the procedure after administering a shot of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Moscow. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE