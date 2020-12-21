Damaged cars at the site of an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Nine killed and a dozen wounded in Kabul car bomb attack targeting Afghan MP
- The Afghan ministry said in a statement that women and children were among those wounded in the bombing
- MP Khan Mohammad Wardak said the attack occurred when he was travelling in his convoy, and five of his bodyguards were among the wounded
Topic | Afghanistan
