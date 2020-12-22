Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny speaks to a crowd during a political protest in Moscow in July 2019. Photo: AP
Alexei Navalny says Russian agent put poison in his underwear in murder plot
- The opposition leader and Putin critic says he tricked his would-be killer into admitting that the FSB was behind the attempt
- During the call, the agent says Navalny survived the poisoning because the plane he was on made an unexpected emergency landing
Topic | Russia
