Russian opposition figure Lyubov Sobol takes part in a rally in Moscow in February. Photo: Reuters
Russia launches criminal case against ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny
- Lyubov Sobol is accused of violently entering a flat linked to an agent involved in a plot to poison the opposition leader
- The move is the latest in a clampdown on the Kremlin’s opponents before next year’s parliamentary election
Topic | Russia
