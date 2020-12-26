Russian policemen wearing face masks walk on snow-covered Red Square in Moscow on Friday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Russia tops 3 million infections, approves Sputnik V vaccine for elderly use
- The fourth hardest-hit nation recorded 29,258 new infections and 567 deaths in the past 24 hours
- The health ministry allowed the use of the home-grown Covid-19 shot for mass vaccination of those older than 60
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
