World /  Russia & Central Asia

Coronavirus: Russia tops 3 million infections, approves Sputnik V vaccine for elderly use

  • The fourth hardest-hit nation recorded 29,258 new infections and 567 deaths in the past 24 hours
  • The health ministry allowed the use of the home-grown Covid-19 shot for mass vaccination of those older than 60

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:07pm, 26 Dec, 2020

Russian policemen wearing face masks walk on snow-covered Red Square in Moscow on Friday. Photo: AFP
