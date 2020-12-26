Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov. Photo: AFP
‘Coronavirus-free’ Turkmenistan’s president claims licorice can cure Covid-19
- Without citing any scientific evidence, Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov claimed that ‘licorice root stops the coronavirus from developing’
- The country maintains that it has detected zero cases – even after UK’s envoy in Ashgabat reported he had contracted Covid-19
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov. Photo: AFP