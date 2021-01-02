The carcass of a juvenile woolly rhinoceros, found in permafrost in eastern Siberia, Russia. Photo: Department for the Study of Mammoth Fauna of the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) / Reuters
Young woolly rhino found almost perfectly preserved in the Siberia permafrost
- Scientists hope to take the carcass to a laboratory for radiocarbon dating next month to get a better sense of when the animal died
- With most of the animal’s hooves, teeth and internal organs discovered, it is one of the most intact ancient rhinos ever found
