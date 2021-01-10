People vote in the presidential election and referendum in the village of Besh-Kungei, outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Sunday. Photo: EPA People vote in the presidential election and referendum in the village of Besh-Kungei, outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Sunday. Photo: EPA
People vote in the presidential election and referendum in the village of Besh-Kungei, outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Sunday. Photo: EPA

Central Asia

World /  Russia & Central Asia

Kyrgyz nationalist Sadyr Japarov wins landslide victory in presidential poll

  • Sadyr Japarov won almost 80 per cent of the vote in the Central Asian nation which is closely allied with Russia
  • More than 80 per cent of voters have also supported a proposal to reform the constitution to give the president greater powers at parliament’s expense

Topic |   Central Asia
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:43pm, 10 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People vote in the presidential election and referendum in the village of Besh-Kungei, outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Sunday. Photo: EPA People vote in the presidential election and referendum in the village of Besh-Kungei, outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Sunday. Photo: EPA
People vote in the presidential election and referendum in the village of Besh-Kungei, outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Sunday. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE