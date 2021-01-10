People vote in the presidential election and referendum in the village of Besh-Kungei, outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Sunday. Photo: EPA
Central Asia
Kyrgyz nationalist Sadyr Japarov wins landslide victory in presidential poll
- Sadyr Japarov won almost 80 per cent of the vote in the Central Asian nation which is closely allied with Russia
- More than 80 per cent of voters have also supported a proposal to reform the constitution to give the president greater powers at parliament’s expense
