Russian opposition leader and anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny. Photo: EPA
Russia
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny plans to return to Russia on Sunday after poisoning attack
- Navalny insists the attack was carried out by Russia’s main security agency, the Federal Security Service, on the orders of President Vladimir Putin
- Navalny and his allies have accused the Kremlin of trying to block Navalny’s return to Russia by threatening him with jail
