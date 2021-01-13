Russian opposition leader and anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny. Photo: EPA Russian opposition leader and anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny. Photo: EPA
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny plans to return to Russia on Sunday after poisoning attack

  • Navalny insists the attack was carried out by Russia’s main security agency, the Federal Security Service, on the orders of President Vladimir Putin
  • Navalny and his allies have accused the Kremlin of trying to block Navalny’s return to Russia by threatening him with jail

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:05pm, 13 Jan, 2021

