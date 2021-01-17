A security official stands guard on a road side check point in Afghanistan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Two Afghan women judges shot dead in latest Kabul attack
- The Supreme Court judges were shot dead by a gunman while driving to their office in a court vehicle. The country has over 200 female judges
- Several prominent Afghans – from politicians, journalists, activists, doctors and prosecutors – have died in attacks blamed on the Taliban or Islamic State
