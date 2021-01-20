A screenshot from a video released by Alexei Navalny on his investigation into “Putin's palace”, a lavish Black Sea property allegedly owned by the Russian president. Photo: Alexei Navalny via YouTube
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny releases investigation into ‘Putin’s palace’
- The opposition figure alleges that the Russian president paid for the US$1.35 billion Black Sea property with ‘the largest bribe in history’
- Navalny had just been sentenced to 30 days in jail upon returning to Moscow after spending months in Germany recovering from a poisoning attack
