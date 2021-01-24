Protesters clash with riot police during a rally in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny in downtown Moscow, Russia on Saturday. Photo: AFP
politico | United States condemns Russia’s arrests of more than 1,800 protesters supporting Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny
- Navalny’s wife, Yulia, was among those detained, she said on social media. She was later released
- Navalny, the most prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was arrested on Sunday after returning to Russia from Germany
Topic | Russia
