This grab taken on January 25, 2021 of an handout video of the Alexey Navalny Youtube Channel shows an aerial view of a property, located along Russia's southern Black Sea, that Navalny claimes is owned by Russian President Vladimir Putin. - Russian President Vladimir Putin, on January 25, 2021, dismissed claims by opposition leader Alexei Navalny that he owns a lavish property on the Black Sea, as the opposition urged fresh nationwide demonstrations. (Photo by Handout / Alexey Navalny Youtube Channel / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Alexey Navalny Youtube Channel" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS This grab taken on January 25, 2021 of an handout video of the Alexey Navalny Youtube Channel shows an aerial view of a property, located along Russia's southern Black Sea, that Navalny claimes is owned by Russian President Vladimir Putin. - Russian President Vladimir Putin, on January 25, 2021, dismissed claims by opposition leader Alexei Navalny that he owns a lavish property on the Black Sea, as the opposition urged fresh nationwide demonstrations. (Photo by Handout / Alexey Navalny Youtube Channel / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Alexey Navalny Youtube Channel" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
This grab taken on January 25, 2021 of an handout video of the Alexey Navalny Youtube Channel shows an aerial view of a property, located along Russia's southern Black Sea, that Navalny claimes is owned by Russian President Vladimir Putin. - Russian President Vladimir Putin, on January 25, 2021, dismissed claims by opposition leader Alexei Navalny that he owns a lavish property on the Black Sea, as the opposition urged fresh nationwide demonstrations. (Photo by Handout / Alexey Navalny Youtube Channel / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Alexey Navalny Youtube Channel" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
Russia
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Russia’s Vladimir Putin denies he owns opulent Black Sea palace as opposition urges more protests

  • Putin rejects allegation by Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny he owned opulent Black Sea palace paid for by friends
  • President calls pro-Navalny marches illegal as US is accused of meddling in Russia’s domestic affairs

Topic |   Russia
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:04pm, 26 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
This grab taken on January 25, 2021 of an handout video of the Alexey Navalny Youtube Channel shows an aerial view of a property, located along Russia's southern Black Sea, that Navalny claimes is owned by Russian President Vladimir Putin. - Russian President Vladimir Putin, on January 25, 2021, dismissed claims by opposition leader Alexei Navalny that he owns a lavish property on the Black Sea, as the opposition urged fresh nationwide demonstrations. (Photo by Handout / Alexey Navalny Youtube Channel / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Alexey Navalny Youtube Channel" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS This grab taken on January 25, 2021 of an handout video of the Alexey Navalny Youtube Channel shows an aerial view of a property, located along Russia's southern Black Sea, that Navalny claimes is owned by Russian President Vladimir Putin. - Russian President Vladimir Putin, on January 25, 2021, dismissed claims by opposition leader Alexei Navalny that he owns a lavish property on the Black Sea, as the opposition urged fresh nationwide demonstrations. (Photo by Handout / Alexey Navalny Youtube Channel / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Alexey Navalny Youtube Channel" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
This grab taken on January 25, 2021 of an handout video of the Alexey Navalny Youtube Channel shows an aerial view of a property, located along Russia's southern Black Sea, that Navalny claimes is owned by Russian President Vladimir Putin. - Russian President Vladimir Putin, on January 25, 2021, dismissed claims by opposition leader Alexei Navalny that he owns a lavish property on the Black Sea, as the opposition urged fresh nationwide demonstrations. (Photo by Handout / Alexey Navalny Youtube Channel / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Alexey Navalny Youtube Channel" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
READ FULL ARTICLE