Russian diplomat Yuri Gribkov leaves a hospital in Estonia on January 26. Photo: Delfi/The Daily Beast
Russian diplomat secretly gets Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, avoids home-grown Sputnik V

  • Yuri Gribkov, who is Russia’s consul general to Estonia, got the Pfizer jab that is dubbed as ‘shot of death’ by pro-Kremlin media
  • The episode is likely to raise awkward questions for Gribkov upon his return to Russia, as Moscow has not approved any other vaccine

Business Insider

Updated: 9:15pm, 29 Jan, 2021

