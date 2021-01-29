Russian diplomat Yuri Gribkov leaves a hospital in Estonia on January 26. Photo: Delfi/The Daily Beast
Russian diplomat secretly gets Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, avoids home-grown Sputnik V
- Yuri Gribkov, who is Russia’s consul general to Estonia, got the Pfizer jab that is dubbed as ‘shot of death’ by pro-Kremlin media
- The episode is likely to raise awkward questions for Gribkov upon his return to Russia, as Moscow has not approved any other vaccine
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Russian diplomat Yuri Gribkov leaves a hospital in Estonia on January 26. Photo: Delfi/The Daily Beast