Marine General Frank McKenzie (centre), top US commander for the Middle East, makes an unannounced visit in Kabul, Afghanistan, on January 31, 2020. Photo: AP
In Moscow, Taliban voices hope United States will honour pledge to withdraw troops from Afghanistan
- Pentagon said the Taliban’s refusal to meet commitments to reduce violence is raising questions about removing US troops
- The peace agreement called for the US to reduce troop levels to 2,500, and then to remove all forces by May
