Marine General Frank McKenzie (centre), top US commander for the Middle East, makes an unannounced visit in Kabul, Afghanistan, on January 31, 2020. Photo: AP Marine General Frank McKenzie (centre), top US commander for the Middle East, makes an unannounced visit in Kabul, Afghanistan, on January 31, 2020. Photo: AP
Marine General Frank McKenzie (centre), top US commander for the Middle East, makes an unannounced visit in Kabul, Afghanistan, on January 31, 2020. Photo: AP
Afghanistan
World /  Russia & Central Asia

In Moscow, Taliban voices hope United States will honour pledge to withdraw troops from Afghanistan

  • Pentagon said the Taliban’s refusal to meet commitments to reduce violence is raising questions about removing US troops
  • The peace agreement called for the US to reduce troop levels to 2,500, and then to remove all forces by May

Topic |   Afghanistan
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 4:01am, 30 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Marine General Frank McKenzie (centre), top US commander for the Middle East, makes an unannounced visit in Kabul, Afghanistan, on January 31, 2020. Photo: AP Marine General Frank McKenzie (centre), top US commander for the Middle East, makes an unannounced visit in Kabul, Afghanistan, on January 31, 2020. Photo: AP
Marine General Frank McKenzie (centre), top US commander for the Middle East, makes an unannounced visit in Kabul, Afghanistan, on January 31, 2020. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE