Russian opposition activist Maria Alyokhina and Oleg Navalny, the brother of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Photo: Press service of Tverskoy District Court of Moscow via AFP
Alexei Navalny’s brother and aides placed under house arrest ahead of Russia protests
- Oleg Navalny has already served three-and-a-half years in prison for an embezzlement conviction
- Tens of thousands of Russians rallied last weekend in support of Alexei Navalny, President Vladimir Putin’s most vocal domestic critic
Topic | Russia
Russian opposition activist Maria Alyokhina and Oleg Navalny, the brother of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Photo: Press service of Tverskoy District Court of Moscow via AFP