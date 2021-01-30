Russian opposition activist Maria Alyokhina and Oleg Navalny, the brother of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Photo: Press service of Tverskoy District Court of Moscow via AFP Russian opposition activist Maria Alyokhina and Oleg Navalny, the brother of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Photo: Press service of Tverskoy District Court of Moscow via AFP
Russian opposition activist Maria Alyokhina and Oleg Navalny, the brother of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Photo: Press service of Tverskoy District Court of Moscow via AFP
Russia
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Alexei Navalny’s brother and aides placed under house arrest ahead of Russia protests

  • Oleg Navalny has already served three-and-a-half years in prison for an embezzlement conviction
  • Tens of thousands of Russians rallied last weekend in support of Alexei Navalny, President Vladimir Putin’s most vocal domestic critic

Topic |   Russia
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:04am, 30 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian opposition activist Maria Alyokhina and Oleg Navalny, the brother of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Photo: Press service of Tverskoy District Court of Moscow via AFP Russian opposition activist Maria Alyokhina and Oleg Navalny, the brother of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Photo: Press service of Tverskoy District Court of Moscow via AFP
Russian opposition activist Maria Alyokhina and Oleg Navalny, the brother of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Photo: Press service of Tverskoy District Court of Moscow via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE