Protesters in Berlin hold a banner reading “Free Navalny” on January 23. Berlin is home to a large expatriate Russian community. Photo: Getty Images Europe / TNS
Alexei Navalny ally urges Joe Biden to sanction more associates of Vladimir Putin
- ‘The West must sanction the decision makers who have made it national policy to rig elections, steal from the budget, and poison,’ wrote Vladimir Ashurkov
- Tens of thousands of people in cities across Russia took part in mass protests last weekend to demand Navalny be freed
