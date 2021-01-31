Mark Frerichs, a contractor from Illinois, poses in Iraq in a photo obtained from Twitter. Frerichs was abducted in Afghanistan in January 2020. Photo: Twitter via AP
Joe Biden faces calls to secure release of US contractor believed held in Afghanistan
- US officials believe Mark Frerichs is in the custody of the Haqqani network, though the Taliban have not publicly acknowledged holding him
- The Donald Trump administration, which had made the release of hostages a priority, ended without having brought home Frerichs
