Mark Frerichs, a contractor from Illinois, poses in Iraq in a photo obtained from Twitter. Frerichs was abducted in Afghanistan in January 2020. Photo: Twitter via AP
Joe Biden faces calls to secure release of US contractor believed held in Afghanistan

  • US officials believe Mark Frerichs is in the custody of the Haqqani network, though the Taliban have not publicly acknowledged holding him
  • The Donald Trump administration, which had made the release of hostages a priority, ended without having brought home Frerichs

Associated Press
Updated: 7:41am, 31 Jan, 2021

