Police detain a woman during a protest in Vladivostok, Russia, on Sunday, January 31, 2021. Photo: AP
Alexei Navalny’s allies call for new protests as Russia steps up crackdown
- Navalny aides have called for new nationwide demonstrations ahead of the opposition leader’s trial set to start on February 2
- Russian authorities have issued several warnings against participating in the unauthorised rallies and threatened criminal charges against protesters
Topic | Russia
