Russian Police officers detain a protester during a demonstration against the detention of the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Sunday. Photo: SOPA Images via Zuma Wire / DPA Russian Police officers detain a protester during a demonstration against the detention of the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Sunday. Photo: SOPA Images via Zuma Wire / DPA
Moscow protest in support of Alexei Navalny spreads wide after police block original plan

  • Demonstrators spread their message across much of central Moscow, chanting: ‘Putin, resign!’ and ‘Putin, thief!’
  • More than 5,000 people were reportedly arrested in Moscow, including Navalny’s wife, Yulia

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:46am, 1 Feb, 2021

