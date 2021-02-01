Russian Police officers detain a protester during a demonstration against the detention of the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Sunday. Photo: SOPA Images via Zuma Wire / DPA
Moscow protest in support of Alexei Navalny spreads wide after police block original plan
- Demonstrators spread their message across much of central Moscow, chanting: ‘Putin, resign!’ and ‘Putin, thief!’
- More than 5,000 people were reportedly arrested in Moscow, including Navalny’s wife, Yulia
