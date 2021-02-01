Yulia Navalnaya arrives to attend a hearing at a court in Moscow on Februayr 1, 2021. Photo: AP
Russian court fines Alexei Navalny’s wife as new protests expected
- Tens of thousands protested across Russia on Sunday, chanting slogans against President Vladimir Putin and demanding that authorities free Navalny
- Navalny’s allies have called for another demonstration in Moscow on Tuesday, when a court is expected to hear the authorities’ motion to send him to prison for up to 3.5 years
