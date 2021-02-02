Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny attends a court hearing in Moscow on February 2, 2021. Photo: Press Service of Moscow City Court via Reuters
Russian court to rule on jail term for Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny
- Russian prosecutors are seeking a 3½-year sentence for Navalny for violating the terms of his parole last year, according to court reports
- The trial has been criticised as politically motivated, and many experts see it as a new attempt to silence the opponent of President Vladimir Putin
Topic | Russia
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny attends a court hearing in Moscow on February 2, 2021. Photo: Press Service of Moscow City Court via Reuters