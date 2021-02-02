Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny attends a court hearing in Moscow on February 2, 2021. Photo: Press Service of Moscow City Court via Reuters Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny attends a court hearing in Moscow on February 2, 2021. Photo: Press Service of Moscow City Court via Reuters
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny attends a court hearing in Moscow on February 2, 2021. Photo: Press Service of Moscow City Court via Reuters
Russia
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Russian court to rule on jail term for Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny

  • Russian prosecutors are seeking a 3½-year sentence for Navalny for violating the terms of his parole last year, according to court reports
  • The trial has been criticised as politically motivated, and many experts see it as a new attempt to silence the opponent of President Vladimir Putin

Topic |   Russia
DPA
DPA

Updated: 7:07pm, 2 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny attends a court hearing in Moscow on February 2, 2021. Photo: Press Service of Moscow City Court via Reuters Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny attends a court hearing in Moscow on February 2, 2021. Photo: Press Service of Moscow City Court via Reuters
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny attends a court hearing in Moscow on February 2, 2021. Photo: Press Service of Moscow City Court via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE