A man is administered with Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine in Algiers on February 3, 2021. Photo: AP A man is administered with Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine in Algiers on February 3, 2021. Photo: AP
A man is administered with Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine in Algiers on February 3, 2021. Photo: AP
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Coronavirus: Russia eyes German firm as co-partner in Sputnik V vaccine production

  • The call to Germany’s IDT Biologika comes a day after The Lancet journal published trial results showing Sputnik V to be 91.6 per cent effective against Covid-19
  • Sputnik V has been approved in more than 15 countries, including several ex-Soviet republics but also Argentina, Tunisia and Pakistan

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:33pm, 3 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A man is administered with Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine in Algiers on February 3, 2021. Photo: AP A man is administered with Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine in Algiers on February 3, 2021. Photo: AP
A man is administered with Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine in Algiers on February 3, 2021. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE