A man is administered with Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine in Algiers on February 3, 2021. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Russia eyes German firm as co-partner in Sputnik V vaccine production
- The call to Germany’s IDT Biologika comes a day after The Lancet journal published trial results showing Sputnik V to be 91.6 per cent effective against Covid-19
- Sputnik V has been approved in more than 15 countries, including several ex-Soviet republics but also Argentina, Tunisia and Pakistan
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
