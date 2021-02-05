Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny looks from inside a glass cell during a court hearing in Moscow. Photo: Handout via AFP
Russia expels Western diplomats for going to rallies in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny
- Diplomats from Sweden and Poland in St. Petersburg and from Germany in Moscow took part in the ‘unlawful’ rallies, the foreign ministry said
- The diplomats were being declared ‘persona non grata’ and were required to leave Russia ‘in the nearest future’, it added
