Navalny supporters flash their mobile phone lights near Red Square in Moscow on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Russians hold pro-Alexei Navalny torchlight protests despite arrest threat
- The Kremlin critic’s allies asked supporters to gather outside their homes with candles and mobile phone flashlights on Valentine’s Day
- Street rallies have been called off temporarily after police detained thousands of people at protests over the past few weeks
Topic | Russia
Navalny supporters flash their mobile phone lights near Red Square in Moscow on Sunday. Photo: AFP