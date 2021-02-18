Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) shakes hands with actor Andrei Myagkov during an awards ceremony in Moscow in 2013. Photo: AFP Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) shakes hands with actor Andrei Myagkov during an awards ceremony in Moscow in 2013. Photo: AFP
Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) shakes hands with actor Andrei Myagkov during an awards ceremony in Moscow in 2013. Photo: AFP
Russia
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Russian star and The Irony of Fate actor Andrei Myagkov dies at 82

  • In a career spanning several decades, Myagkov played more than 50 roles on screen and on stage
  • The 1976 romantic comedy is still traditionally watched by millions of Russians during the winter holidays

Topic |   Russia
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:02pm, 18 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) shakes hands with actor Andrei Myagkov during an awards ceremony in Moscow in 2013. Photo: AFP Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) shakes hands with actor Andrei Myagkov during an awards ceremony in Moscow in 2013. Photo: AFP
Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) shakes hands with actor Andrei Myagkov during an awards ceremony in Moscow in 2013. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE