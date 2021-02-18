Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) shakes hands with actor Andrei Myagkov during an awards ceremony in Moscow in 2013. Photo: AFP
Russian star and The Irony of Fate actor Andrei Myagkov dies at 82
- In a career spanning several decades, Myagkov played more than 50 roles on screen and on stage
- The 1976 romantic comedy is still traditionally watched by millions of Russians during the winter holidays
Topic | Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) shakes hands with actor Andrei Myagkov during an awards ceremony in Moscow in 2013. Photo: AFP