Russian riot police patrol in downtown Moscow on February 7 to prevent possible protests in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Photo: AFP
Navalny protests: crackdown in Russia intensifies with ‘10,000 arrests’

  • Thousands detained within the past month while protesting the arrest of poisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny
  • Activists and human rights advocates express alarm over new laws limiting civic expression

Josh Nadeau in Saint Petersburg

Updated: 7:52am, 20 Feb, 2021

