A nurse receives a Covid-19 vaccine dose in the state of Chiapas, Mexico. Photo: ZUMA Wire/dpa A nurse receives a Covid-19 vaccine dose in the state of Chiapas, Mexico. Photo: ZUMA Wire/dpa
A nurse receives a Covid-19 vaccine dose in the state of Chiapas, Mexico. Photo: ZUMA Wire/dpa
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Coronavirus: Russia approves new vaccine, Argentina health minister quits over jabs scandal

  • Russia has already approved two Covid-19 vaccines, including the Sputnik V shot, developed by Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute
  • Meanwhile, Mexico is expecting shipments of Chinese and Russian shots, while Argentina’s health minister has quit over allegations his allies received preferential vaccine treatment

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 4:02pm, 20 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A nurse receives a Covid-19 vaccine dose in the state of Chiapas, Mexico. Photo: ZUMA Wire/dpa A nurse receives a Covid-19 vaccine dose in the state of Chiapas, Mexico. Photo: ZUMA Wire/dpa
A nurse receives a Covid-19 vaccine dose in the state of Chiapas, Mexico. Photo: ZUMA Wire/dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE