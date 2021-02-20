A nurse receives a Covid-19 vaccine dose in the state of Chiapas, Mexico. Photo: ZUMA Wire/dpa
Coronavirus: Russia approves new vaccine, Argentina health minister quits over jabs scandal
- Russia has already approved two Covid-19 vaccines, including the Sputnik V shot, developed by Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute
- Meanwhile, Mexico is expecting shipments of Chinese and Russian shots, while Argentina’s health minister has quit over allegations his allies received preferential vaccine treatment
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A nurse receives a Covid-19 vaccine dose in the state of Chiapas, Mexico. Photo: ZUMA Wire/dpa