Emergency personnel work at the site of collapsed processing plant in Norilsk in Russia on Saturday. Photo: Ministry of Emergency Situations press service via AP
Three dead and three injured in Russian mining giant Norilsk Nickel’s accident in Arctic
- The company said that the accident had taken place following a ‘crude violation’ of safety rules and the head of the plant had been suspended
- The regional branch of the Investigative Committee said it had launched a criminal investigation
Topic | Russia
Emergency personnel work at the site of collapsed processing plant in Norilsk in Russia on Saturday. Photo: Ministry of Emergency Situations press service via AP