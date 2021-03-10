The International Space Station is seen in orbit. Moscow is seeking to re-take the lead in the space race by working with Beijing on a new lunar research project. Photo: DPA
China and Russia unveil plans for joint lunar space station
- Despite being the first to send a human into space, Moscow has lagged behind both Washington and Beijing in the exploration of the moon and Mars in recent years
- Experts say this would be China’s biggest international space cooperation project to date
