The International Space Station is seen in orbit. Moscow is seeking to re-take the lead in the space race by working with Beijing on a new lunar research project. Photo: DPA The International Space Station is seen in orbit. Moscow is seeking to re-take the lead in the space race by working with Beijing on a new lunar research project. Photo: DPA
China and Russia unveil plans for joint lunar space station

  • Despite being the first to send a human into space, Moscow has lagged behind both Washington and Beijing in the exploration of the moon and Mars in recent years
  • Experts say this would be China’s biggest international space cooperation project to date

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:44am, 10 Mar, 2021

